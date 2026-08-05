The 2 major back-to-school style trends your kids want this year

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SALT LAKE CITY — We might joke about what "kids these days" like to wear. Roll our eyes at the baggy jeans, laugh at the trends that they're bringing back. But as parents we ultimately want our kids to feel comfortable and confident in how they show up.

Professional stylist Reachel Bagley simplified back-to-school shopping at any age.

Utility Core

Bagley said this style trend is practical, but still playful for those younger kids.

Girls

Start with gardening-style overalls with lots of pockets and add a relaxed shirt underneath. Add colorful combat boots and finish with a bandana. This outfit is perfect for running around at recess while still being put together.

Boys

The boys' version starts with oversized sweatpants and a boxy T-shirt. Then add a field jacket with lots of pockets. Finish off with slip-on shoes.

Neo Prep

This style blends classic school style with modern streetwear for your slightly older kids.

Girls

Bagley paired a plaid, corset-inspired blouse with comfy track pants. Sporty Mary Jane shoes finish it off for a mix of preppy and athletic styles.

Boys

Start with a striped rugby polo and layer a polo T-shirt underneath (yes, it's back). Pair this with oversized denim in a khaki wash instead of regular khakis. Finish with retro sneakers for a look that is polished and current.

How to Make it Affordable

Bagley suggested building outfits around classic basics and choosing one or two standout trend purchases. Simple pieces like dark-wash denim, solid tees and neutral layers can be mixed with a statement jacket, shoes or accessories. That way, your student can stay on trend without overhauling their entire wardrobe.

Find more style inspiration from Reachel Bagley on Instagram, @cardiganempire.

This story was adapted from a TV broadcast script using artificial intelligence. Every story, including those adapted with AI, is reviewed by a human editor before publication to ensure that KSL's editorial standards are upheld.