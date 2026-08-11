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How your metabolic health can give you a new perspective about where your health is headed

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Aug. 11, 2026 at 12:38 p.m.

 
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SALT LAKE CITY — Your birthday obviously tells you how old you are, but it doesn't tell the whole story about how your body is aging. Experts say metabolic health can offer a new perspective about where your health may be headed.

Bonnie Siulua from Salt Lake City Fat Loss shared some signs your metabolism may not be as healthy as you think and symptoms you might overlook.

For more information, visit slcfatloss.com. Get $200 off during their summer special.

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