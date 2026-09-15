How you can participate in Shriners Children's 12th annual Walk for Love

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SALT LAKE CITY — For kids facing medical challenges, the right care can make all the difference. Shriners Children's Salt Lake City is celebrating that impact this weekend with an event that brings patients, families and the community together.

Raegan Holbrook is with Shriners Children's, Hadley is a patient at Shriner's, and Robbie Carter is with Big O Tires, a proud sponsor of this year's Walk for Love campaign. They shared details about Shriners Children's and this weekend's 12th annual Walk for Love.

For more information, visit walkforloveslc.org.