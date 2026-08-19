How to know the difference between normal back-to-school anxiety and a bigger problem

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SALT LAKE CITY — Back to school means new backpacks and routines, but there's another important item parents should consider: your child's mental health. For some kids, that transition can bring anxiety, stress or changes in behavior, and experts say parents don't have to wait for a crisis to step in.

Dr. Annie Deming is the Clinical Director for Pediatric Behavioral Health and the Psychology Discipline Chief for Primary Children's Hospitals, she shared how parents can tell the difference between normal back-to-school anxiety and a bigger concern.

For more information, visit talktotweens.org or call 385-478-2400 for a free assessment and consultation.