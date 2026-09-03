Here's why the planning stage makes all the difference in a home remodel

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SALT LAKE CITY — It's the step most homeowners under-estimate. If you've been thinking of taking on a home remodeling project or makeover, before you start knocking down walls, take note that the planning stage can make all the difference.

Terra Ormsby is the co-owner of Terra Kitchen & Bath, a locally owned Utah remodeling company. She is one of the experts who will be answering questions this weekend at the Salt Lake Home Expo. Ormsby shared where to actually start if you're dreaming up a remodel.

For more information, visit terrakitchenandbath.com.