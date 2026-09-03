News  / 

Here's why the planning stage makes all the difference in a home remodel

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Updated - Sept. 4, 2026 at 7:33 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 3, 2026 at 1:23 p.m.

 
Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — It's the step most homeowners under-estimate. If you've been thinking of taking on a home remodeling project or makeover, before you start knocking down walls, take note that the planning stage can make all the difference.

Terra Ormsby is the co-owner of Terra Kitchen & Bath, a locally owned Utah remodeling company. She is one of the experts who will be answering questions this weekend at the Salt Lake Home Expo. Ormsby shared where to actually start if you're dreaming up a remodel.

For more information, visit terrakitchenandbath.com.

Most recent News stories

Lauren Tippetts

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  