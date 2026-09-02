Fall seasonal menus are out now; here are the best items to try

SALT LAKE CITY — For the last few weeks, we've been saying the same thing: summer went by way too fast. But instead of wishing it were still August, it's time to embrace September because it just might be the best month of the year in Utah.

KSL lifestyle contributor Mindy Dunyon shared three reasons to celebrate the arrival of September:

1. Fall drinks

Starbucks

Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha

Iced Chaider: chai + strawberry açaí flavors, served over ice

Iced Banana Bread Latte

Iced Banana Bread Chai

Dutch Bros

Autumn Berry: a mix of pomegranate, orange and peach topped with mixed berry fruit

Caramel Pumpkin Brulee: pumpkin, salted caramel, pumpkin drizzle

Cookie Butter: cookie butter flavor and swirl finished with cookie butter drizzle

2. Fall snacks

Trader Joes

Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake

Apple Cider Donuts

Pumpkin Caramel Kringle

Pumpkin Spiced Pumpkin Seeds

Autumn Harvest Sweet & Salty Snack Mix

3. Fall events