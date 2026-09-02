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Fall seasonal menus are out now; here are the best items to try

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Updated - Sept. 2, 2026 at 4:59 p.m. | Posted - Sept. 2, 2026 at 12:34 p.m.

 
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SALT LAKE CITY — For the last few weeks, we've been saying the same thing: summer went by way too fast. But instead of wishing it were still August, it's time to embrace September because it just might be the best month of the year in Utah.

KSL lifestyle contributor Mindy Dunyon shared three reasons to celebrate the arrival of September:

1. Fall drinks

Starbucks

  • Iced Pumpkin Cream Matcha
  • Iced Chaider: chai + strawberry açaí flavors, served over ice
  • Iced Banana Bread Latte
  • Iced Banana Bread Chai

Dutch Bros

  • Autumn Berry: a mix of pomegranate, orange and peach topped with mixed berry fruit
  • Caramel Pumpkin Brulee: pumpkin, salted caramel, pumpkin drizzle
  • Cookie Butter: cookie butter flavor and swirl finished with cookie butter drizzle

2. Fall snacks

Trader Joes

  • Pumpkin Spice Mini Sheet Cake
  • Apple Cider Donuts
  • Pumpkin Caramel Kringle
  • Pumpkin Spiced Pumpkin Seeds
  • Autumn Harvest Sweet & Salty Snack Mix

3. Fall events

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