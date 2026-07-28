Anti-inflammatory diet = lower risk for Alzheimers. 5 easy ways to eat more of these foods

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SALT LAKE CITY — A new study published in JAMA showed that older adults who ate a more anti-inflammatory diet had a lower risk of developing Alzheimer's, even among those with biological markers associated with the disease.

The research followed more than 1,800 older adults in Sweden over a long period of time, allowing researchers to see how diet interacts with brain health over time. They found that participants didn't need to eliminate all the risk factors. Even among those who already had biological markers linked to Alzheimer's disease, eating patterns still seemed to matter.

"Those who ate an anti-inflammatory diet had a 29% lower risk," Nutritionist Ali Essig explained.

She said that people usually misunderstand what an anti-inflammatory diet actually is.

"There's actually no definition of what exactly is a specific anti-inflammatory diet," she emphasized. "It's more of an eating pattern, not a specific diet that you follow."

Essig said to think of inflammation like a fire. You want to stop feeding it and start putting it out. The foods that help calm inflammation are the "water" that will put the fire out.

"It's going to be foods that are high in fiber, like fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds and legumes," she explained.

The foods that fuel inflammation are the "gasoline."

"It's going to be things like ultra-processed foods, sugary drinks and red and processed meats," Essig noted.

She emphasized that it isn't just about adding the healthy foods, it's also reducing the foods that keep the fire burning. Essig shared five baby steps we can take toward more of these kind of foods.

Add beans to one meal every day.

Of all the anti-inflammatory foods, Essig said beans may be one of the most important.

"More beans the better," she emphasized. "They're really high in fiber, they're anti-inflammatory, they're really great for your gut."

Fill half your plate with fruit and vegetables.

Essig recommended increasing the amount of produce you have with every meal.

"Every time you eat a meal, when you look down, at least half of your plate is going to be fruits and vegetables," she said. "Half of your plate every time you eat."

Choose fruit or nuts instead of processed snacks.

Essig said to make one simple swap in your snacks.

"Instead of snacking on chips, let's try and snack on nuts," she said.

Those nuts give you more lasting satisfaction and are better nutritionally.

"That's gonna be the 'water,' where the chips are gonna be more like the 'gasoline.'"

Swap refined grains for whole grains more often.

Essig said to go for whole grains as often as you can. Even small substitutions can add up over time.

"Over time, this eating pattern does matter," she noted.

What is a small daily choice becomes significant when it turns into a habit.

Replace sugary drinks with water.

Essig said one choice to prioritize is reducing sugary drinks. Even replacing just one daily habit can make a big difference.

"It's one of the biggest levers you can pull," she emphasized. "If you just swap that out with water or anything else that doesn't have sugar in it, then you're going to be promoting more of an anti-inflammatory diet."

Supplements Aren't the Main Answer

Supplements are a big part of health conversations online, but Essig said they aren't the first place to look.

"They can be helpful," she said. "But again, it's not as helpful as things like beans."

Whole foods provide benefits that supplements can't.

"You get the whole intact fiber," she explained.

You Don't Have to Follow a Strict Mediterranean Diet

These recommendations might sound a lot like the Mediterranean diet. Essig said there are similarities, but the study suggests that you don't have to perfectly follow a Mediterranean eating style to see the benefits.

"As long as you were eating the high-fiber foods, you still got the same benefits," she explained.

Find more advice from Ali Essig on Instagram, @plantwhys.

This story was adapted from a TVbroadcast script using artificial intelligence. Every story, including those adapted with AI, is reviewed by a human editor before publication to ensure that KSL's editorial standards are upheld.