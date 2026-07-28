Pocatello father's remarkable recovery after near-fatal accident called a miracle

POCATELLO — Just weeks after doctors gave him virtually no chance of survival, a Pocatello father who was crushed beneath a car he was repairing is standing, walking and beginning to reclaim his life. His family calls his recovery nothing short of miraculous.

TJ Liftawi, whose devastating June 3 accident left him in a coma with severe injuries and possible brain damage, is now undergoing rehabilitation at a Utah hospital where family members say he continues to surpass every expectation.

"It's a miracle," said his cousin, Adam Frugoli. "What happened was tragic, but in the grand scheme, it's a blessing that gives people hope."

Liftawi was working beneath a car he had spent more than a year restoring outside his mother's home in Pocatello when it slipped off a jack and pinned him beneath the vehicle.

Liftawi's sister, Sarah Liftawi, previously told EastIdahoNews.com that firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free him. During the rescue, the jack reportedly slipped a second time, causing the vehicle to fall again and sending Liftawi into cardiac arrest.

"He was without a pulse and oxygen for around 10 minutes before he was resuscitated," Frugoli said. "He was given practically a zero chance of survival. One neurosurgeon even told the family they should pull the plug."

Liftawi was rushed to Portneuf Medical Center, where he spent two weeks in intensive care, much of that time in a coma.

Doctors closely monitored him for possible brain damage caused by cerebral anoxia, a condition that occurs when the brain is deprived of oxygen. He also suffered multiple fractured ribs and a spinal fracture.

After two weeks, Liftawi was transferred to a rehabilitation hospital in Utah, where his progress has continued to astonish both his family and medical staff.

"Now he's making it," Frugoli said. "He's not out of the woods, but he's making such incredible strides. He's standing and walking with a walker, brushing his teeth, remembering things and can count to 100."

TJ Liftawi continues his recovery at a rehabilitation hospital in Utah. The Pocatello father is now taking steps and making remarkable progress after a near-fatal accident in June. (Photo: Courtesy photo via EastIdahoNews.com)

A family of faith, Frugoli said relatives and friends across the country immediately began praying for Liftawi after the accident. At one of his lowest moments, Frugoli said he gave his cousin a blessing — the first he had ever given.

"He was put on local and national prayer chains, and people from near and far have prayed and sent good vibes," Frugoli said.

The experience, he said, has forever changed his perspective.

"It has changed my outlook on faith," Frugoli said. "God, or whatever higher power someone believes in, hears us. You don't know how things are going to shake out."

Although Liftawi faces a long road to recovery and many questions remain about the ongoing level of care he will ultimately need, his family says every milestone has been worth celebrating.

Through it all, Frugoli said Liftawi's mother has remained constantly by her son's side, rarely leaving the rehabilitation facility.

"We thank the community for the support. We truly appreciate it," Frugoli said. "He needs to keep getting stronger so he can tell his full story."

A GoFundMe campaign created by his cousin, Brooke Skinner, remains active to help the family with medical and recovery expenses. To donate, click here: Support TJ Liftawi's Recovery*.

*KSL.com does not assure that the money deposited into the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a deposit to the account, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.