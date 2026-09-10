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4 rules that will actually help you get through a hard time

By Lauren Tippetts, KSL | Posted - Sept. 10, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

 
Life brings trials, we know this. We are all living it, some carrying heavier burdens than others.

Life brings trials, we know this. We are all living it, some carrying heavier burdens than others. (zigres - stock.adobe.com)

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SALT LAKE CITY — Life brings trials, we know this. We are all living it, some carrying heavier burdens than others, but no matter what's on your plate, Dr. Matt Townsend said we can do any trial better.

He shared four rules for hard times from a book you may have heard of: Man's Search for Meaning by Victor Frankyl.

Everybody Needs a Why, Not Just a Plan

When You Can't Control Your Circumstances, Work On Your Response

There are 3 Doors to Access Meaning in Life

Door One: Creating

Door Two: Experiencing

Door Three: Attitude

You Can Always Find a Higher Purpose For Your Suffering

Find more advice from Dr. Matt Townsend at matttownsend.com.

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Lauren Tippetts

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