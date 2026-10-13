3 AI gadgets that can make daily tasks easier

SALT LAKE CITY — For a lot of people, artificial intelligence still feels a little abstract. We hear about it, talk about it and wonder where it's all headed. But as the technology becomes more familiar, it's moving from something we imagine to something that's helping with the everyday tasks waiting for us at home.

Sarah Kimmel of Family Tech Zone shared a few gadgets that are bringing artificial intelligence out of the headlines and into our homes.

Dyson CameraJet, $499

The first AI-powered product Kimmel shared was a smart toothbrush.

"It has a camera and kind of a little flosser as well," she explained. "It'll kind of basically stream your toothbrushing session to your phone ... It will analyze where you missed."

It can also help monitor things like gum health and how well you're brushing over time.

LG Ovens & Microwaves

Kitchen appliances are also getting smarter.

"There are ovens and microwaves that can detect what is there," Kimmel said. "Think about sticking a plate of leftovers in the microwave and just hitting start ... This is pizza, and I'm going to heat it this much."

It's still a relatively new concept, but these systems are designed to take the guesswork out of cooking and reheating food.

Kohler Dekoda, $599

Kimmel's last gadget was an AI-powered toilet camera used for monitoring health.

"It has a camera and it will basically analyze what goes inside the toilet," she explained.

Having a camera analyze waste may be easier than verbally explaining your own observations to your doctor, but Kimmel noted it may not be very accurate.

" You know, just like when WebMD was a big thing, now I'm, like, getting all this data about what I put in the toilet and it's gonna scare me a little bit," she said.

AI Checkpoints

As artificial intelligence gets more popular, Kimmel said everyone wants to get on the AI train. We need to be more thoughtful about how products are being advertised. Many products may be promoting AI capabilities when the technology isn't doing anything particularly intelligent. Kimmel suggested asking a few questions.

Does it learn or adapt to me?

A telltale sign of genuine AI is its ability to adapt.

"Does the technology or the product adapt to me?" Kimmel asked.

She used a smart thermostat as an example. If you adjust the temperature to the same setting every morning, the system could eventually start doing it automatically.

"It's learning what my habits and the settings that I like are," she explained.

The learning component shows that a product is doing more than following preprogrammed instructions.

Does it do something I couldn't easily do myself?

Another helpful test is looking at whether the technology provides a capability you don't already have.

"I can't stick a camera in my mouth and find out where I'm missing," Kimmel said about the AI toothbrush.

Useful AI can provide information, analysis or assistance that would otherwise be difficult, expensive or impossible for you to get on your own. If a product isn't actually making something easier or more informative, the AI label may not be adding much value.

Does it still work if the AI part disappears?

A good product should still function at its core, even if you remove the AI component.

"Is it still gonna be a toothbrush if the AI part is not part of it?" she said. "Is it still gonna cook my food if the AI is not part of it?"

When the answer is yes, the AI is an added enhancement rather than a requirement.

This story originally aired on KSL TV and has been reformatted for a digital audience using artificial intelligence.