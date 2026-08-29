Squealers Fun Park in Rigby reopens attractions after being closed for five years

RIGBY, Idaho — An amusement park that holds fond memories and nostalgia for many has returned to Rigby.

Squealers Fun Park, at 735 Rigby Lake Drive, reopened parts of the park in June, including the miniature golf course and go-karts on the Wild Hogs Raceway.

Derek Hansen operates it, and it's part of the family business.

The park began as the Riot Zone in 2001. Keith Johnson was the original owner and built the attraction. It included go-kart rides, miniature golf and a climbing wall.

Hansen's parents, Kent and Ann Hansen, have owned the property since 2020. They bought it from the previous owner, Matt Blackham.

The fun park lasted about a year before shutting down in July 2021.

"I've always wanted to see it running. It bothered me to see all this infrastructure here not being used, slowly going back to nature, rusting away, you know? This is a fun place. People come here to have fun. It's just sad to see it not being used," Hansen said.

He told EastIdahoNews.com he had the opportunity to get it going this year. He said his parents are happy to see it working again.

"It's a lot of work, and there's not much money in it. Right now, it's kind of a shoestring operation. It's a couple guys and me," Hansen said. "It's been closed for five years. A lot of things have gone bad. There's a lot of work to do to get it back to a satisfactory condition."

Hansen said the 18-hole miniature golf course had turned into a jungle. It took a lot of pruning and cutting back trees.

"It was like chopping back a jungle to uncover ancient ruins underneath. The carpets — a lot of them — are just completely worn out. We did get some assistance from a couple of youth groups in the area. They helped us rake out all the leaves, pine needles and pinecones," Hansen said.

He said he believed the mini golf course was a work of art.

"This place must have been spectacular when it was new. There's beautiful concrete work on the runs and on the waterways. Somebody really knew what they were doing when they put this together. It's been 20-plus years now," he said.

One of the water structures at the mini golf course at Squealers Fun Park. (Photo: Squealers Fun Park)

They've had a gifted mechanic who got the go-karts working again, which are among the most popular attractions at Squealers.

"People come, and everybody loves the go-karts. You cannot ride those and not have fun. They are just a hoot," he said.

Hansen's daughters tested out the go-karts to make sure they were all in good condition.

"We used my 7-year-old for testing the little kid cars and then my older daughters are big fans of the go-karts," he said.

The buckaroo ride is open too. There is some strategy involved.

"It's the spinning seesaw where you jump up and ring the bell more than the other person," Hansen said.

There's still more work to be done, like getting the batting cages operational again, but it will take some time.

The wading pool is working, but the mini bumper boats are not operational. (Photo: Squealers Fun Park)

It has been exciting to watch Squealers Fun Park come back to life. Hansen had never been to or seen it operating while growing up in Monteview and attending Brigham Young University-Idaho.

"I've been gone in the Air Force for 22 years. I just retired from that, and I am back in the area now. And this is something I can help out with," he said.

He has enjoyed hearing from people in the community talk about how they've had great memories from when they came to Squealers when they were young.

"Many people have come and said, 'Wow! I came here so many times when I was a kid; I love this place. I'm so glad to see it open again, because now I can bring my kids here.' I've heard that many times," Hansen said. "That's, I think, kind of inspiring to me and keeps us going."

He said there's clearly a lot of sentiment in the community about it.

Squealers Fun Park is open on Mondays and Tuesdays from 6 to 9 p.m. and on Fridays and Saturdays from 3 to 9 p.m. It costs $5 for every event that's currently working.

Hansen expressed his appreciation and gratitude for the community's support after opening, and he said he hoped people could experience it again or for the first time.

"There's a small-town amusement park right here in the area between Rexburg and Idaho Falls. It's a fun place to come and bring the whole family," Hansen said. "I invite everyone in eastern Idaho to come check out Squealers. It's kind of a unique feature. It should be enjoyed by everybody that lives here."