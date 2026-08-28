Fast-moving storm causes massive downpour and flooding in Rexburg

REXBURG — Parts of Rexburg saw a huge downpour of rain Thursday evening that resulted in large puddles of water and flooding in some areas.

The Rexburg Police Department posted a photo on Facebook showing some squad cars surrounded by water in the department's parking lot.

A strong thunderstorm brought gusty winds and a deluge of rain around 7 p.m.

Robert Patten, the web manager for EastIdahoNews.com, was helping a friend move when the clouds turned dark. He said the storm was "crazy" and large amounts of water quickly filled the streets.

"A trash can just floated down the street," he said as he waited for the storm to pass.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement shortly after 8:20 p.m. after radar showed a strong thunderstorm near Teton and Rexburg. The storm was moving northeast at about 30 mph and was expected to impact parts of Teton, Fremont, Jefferson and Madison counties through 9 p.m.

Forecasters say the storm could produce wind gusts over 35 mph along with pea-sized hail. The winds could knock down tree limbs and send unsecured outdoor objects blowing around.

Areas that could be impacted include Rexburg, Sugar City, St. Anthony, Ashton, Teton, Tetonia, Newdale, Thornton, Chester, Archer, Warm River, Green Canyon Hot Springs and Mesa Falls State Park.

For the latest weather forecast, visit the East Idaho News weather page here.