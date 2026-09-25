Pocatello man attacked by raccoon after animal 'acted strangely'

POCATELLO — An 86-year-old Pocatello man was bitten and scratched by a raccoon Tuesday afternoon after the animal approached him in a neighborhood cul-de-sac and began acting strangely, according to Idaho Fish and Game.

Fish and Game responded to the Pocatello residence on Tuesday after receiving a report of an unusual raccoon. Witnesses said the animal had been wandering around the cul-de-sac during the day, appeared lethargic and did not respond to attempts to scare it away.

The 86-year-old man had stepped outside to retrieve his mail when he noticed neighbors interacting with the raccoon. He initially thought the animal may have been injured, but it suddenly moved toward him.

According to Fish and Game, the raccoon grabbed, bit and scratched the man's legs and forearm. Another person who went to help him was also scratched by the animal.

Both people sought medical treatment following the encounter.

Fish and Game later dispatched the raccoon and sent it to Southeastern Idaho Public Health in Pocatello for testing. The animal tested negative for rabies, while other testing is still pending.

The incident comes after Fish and Game received several reports in June of raccoons displaying unusual behavior, including appearing sick or injured, acting lethargic and remaining in plain view during daylight hours.

Fish and Game previously submitted one of those raccoons for testing. It tested negative for rabies but positive for canine distemper, a widespread disease that primarily affects canids, raccoons and skunks.

Canine distemper is not transmissible to humans, but it can be transmitted to dogs.

Fish and Game reminds residents that unusual raccoon behavior does not necessarily mean an animal has rabies or distemper. People and pets should maintain a safe distance from raccoons and other wildlife.