New turf at Indoor Soccer Complex installed after 2-year fundraising effort in Idaho Falls

AMMON – The YMCA celebrated the completion of the new turf installation at its Indoor Soccer Complex, 3500 South Ammon Road, on Wednesday morning.

Following a ribbon-cutting with the Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce, YMCA staff hosted an open house for community members.

"It means the world to the Y and the community that we're able to celebrate a brand new turf going in," Idaho Falls Family YMCA CEO Tanner Rohne said to the crowd. "With that, we're excited for the next 16 years."

The anticipated life expectancy of the new turf installed by Idaho Turf Company in Pocatello is 16 years. In an interview with EastIdahoNews.com, Rohne said the old turf was worn out. Members have requested new turf for quite a while.

Idaho Turf Company owner Ty Owen says the turf "is a very plush surface for kids to play on, and it has a 1-inch backing. The thatch is very thick to (accommodate cleats). They can go as hard and as rough as they want."

Owen talks more about the turf and the installation process, which you can watch in the video above.

As part of the remodel, Protech Fence & Supply Company also installed a new fence on the north side of the property.

Rohne noted that about 6,200 people use the 20,000-square-foot building year-round. Of those, about 4,500 are youth.

Ty Owen with Idaho Turf Co. sweeping the new turf at the Idaho Falls YMCA Indoor Soccer Complex on Tuesday, in preparation for the ribbon-cutting. Owen said Wednesday the turf's life expectancy is 16 years. (Photo: Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com)

The $250,000 project was funded entirely through fundraising, which got underway in 2024. Since then, a variety of donors have contributed $190,000 through grants or donations. Among them are the CHC Foundation, the Exchange Club, the Harry Morrison Foundation, the ASH Foundation, the Edward T. Bedford Foundation, and others.

After two years of work, Rohne says he's pleased to have a "state-of-the-art facility" where youth and adults "can play and build their skills."

During the ribbon-cutting, Rohne said the sports complex has been in operation for about 20 years. The building is one aspect of the organization that includes a learning center with programs for toddlers through sixth grade. The Learning Center caters primarily to low-income families. It was expanded and relocated to 1784 Science Center Drive in 2024.

There's also the YMCA Big Elk Creek Summer Camp and a Kid Fit program. The fitness center at 155 North Corner Ave. is open to anyone with a paid membership.

Rohne was hired as the organization's CEO in July 2024. He replaced Don Jaeger, who stepped down months earlier after serving in that capacity for two years.

Rohne says new netting and an HVAC system are still needed at the indoor arena. Several fundraisers are in the works to cover the remaining costs of the project. The Fall Family Festival on Saturday is the first of several fundraisers to come.

The festival will take place at Broadway Plaza on Memorial Drive alongside the farmers market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to its website. Several hands-on activities will be available for kids and families, including Cowboy Ted's Human-powered Rodeo, the ARTitorium Art Cart and other local vendors.

Another fundraiser will be held around Thanksgiving at The Celt in downtown Idaho Falls.

Rohne says people are welcome to donate at any time throughout the year, and he invites the community to attend these events.

Woman kicking a soccer ball on the new turf at the Idaho Falls YMCA's Indoor Soccer Complex on Wednesday. Several fundraisers are planned for further upgrades at the facility. (Photo: Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com)

For now, Rohne says he's thrilled to see the new turf at the indoor soccer complex and is excited to see how it will serve patrons and the community.

"We're excited to showcase our sports arena for the community," he says. "Kids and adults have a great place where they can feel confident to play. They're able to build relationships with peers, caring adults and volunteer coaches, and come in to build new skills."