'An emotional moment': Business Women of Pocatello to dissolve after 9 years

POCATELLO — After nine years of supporting women in business and the community, Business Women of Pocatello, or BWP, will dissolve early next year.

The board of directors made the decision after evaluating the organization's long-term sustainability, participation, the changing needs of its members and BWP's future direction.

BWP was founded in 2017 by Whitney Poleki and Lisa Adams to help local women connect, grow professionally and support one another through education, mentorship and community involvement.

"This is an emotional moment for all of us," said Ellen Loomis, BWP board president. "BWP has always been more than networking and events. It has been about women showing up for women, sharing knowledge, opening doors, celebrating successes and supporting each other through challenges."

The organization's grant program has been one way BWP has put that mission into action. Over the past nine years, BWP has awarded about $60,000 to women pursuing education, leadership development and business growth.

"As a board, we are incredibly proud of what BWP has accomplished and grateful to every member, volunteer, sponsor and community partner who made it happen," Loomis said.

BWP will complete its remaining programs and commitments through the end of 2026, with the formal dissolution and wind-down expected to conclude during the first quarter of 2027.

The final Mix & Mingle will be held Nov. 13 and will celebrate the women, relationships and accomplishments that have shaped BWP over the past nine years. During the event, the organization will award its final $10,000 in grant funding to five members.

The gathering will also recognize those who have contributed to BWP throughout its history and celebrate the organization's impact on the community.

Loomis said that while BWP is closing as an organization, the relationships and impact created over the past nine years will continue.

"This was one way we served our community, and we know it won't be the last," she said.

Questions about the dissolution, final Mix & Mingle or 2026 grant program can be directed to the Business Women of Pocatello Board of Directors at BWpocatello@gmail.com