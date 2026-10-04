News  / 

General conference special: 'Kingdom of Faith: The Saints in Cambodia'

Posted - Oct. 4, 2026 at 3:39 p.m.

Keri WilcoxKSLEmma BensonKSL
 
What began with a handful of refugees who joined The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has now grown to over 18,000 members in Cambodia. The story of the church in Cambodia is a story of hope, faith and resilience.
Save Story

SALT LAKE CITY — The story of the church in Cambodia is a story of hope, faith and resilience. Propelled by genocide, war and famine, over a million Cambodians fled their country during the reign of the Khmer Rouge.

Refugees first encountered The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in refugee camps and later, in the countries where they settled, including the United States. What began with a handful of refugees who joined the church has now grown to almost 18,000 members in Cambodia.

The church was officially recognized in the country in 1994. There are currently two missions, two stakes, and now – a temple, dedicated in August 2026.

The documentary will also explore the many humanitarian projects supported by the church around the country, including a heart center in Siem Reap and a surgical center under construction at a children's hospital in Phnom Penh.

Most recent The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints stories

Related topics

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day SaintsReligionWorld

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  