General conference special: 'Kingdom of Faith: The Saints in Cambodia'

SALT LAKE CITY — The story of the church in Cambodia is a story of hope, faith and resilience. Propelled by genocide, war and famine, over a million Cambodians fled their country during the reign of the Khmer Rouge.

Refugees first encountered The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in refugee camps and later, in the countries where they settled, including the United States. What began with a handful of refugees who joined the church has now grown to almost 18,000 members in Cambodia.

The church was officially recognized in the country in 1994. There are currently two missions, two stakes, and now – a temple, dedicated in August 2026.

The documentary will also explore the many humanitarian projects supported by the church around the country, including a heart center in Siem Reap and a surgical center under construction at a children's hospital in Phnom Penh.