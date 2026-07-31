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Utah kicks off Pacific Islander Heritage Month with festival in Salt Lake City

By Tamara Vaifanua, KSL | Updated - Aug. 1, 2026 at 12:54 p.m. | Posted - July 31, 2026 at 7:43 p.m.

 
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SALT LAKE CITY — Utah is giving people a chance to experience Pacific Islander culture firsthand this weekend, as the state celebrates Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

For Pacific Islanders, celebrating their culture is about more than music and food, it's about honoring where they come from.

The celebration kicked off Saturday at West High School Field House, 241 N. 300 West from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Visitors enjoyed live music and entertainment, island food, and local artists and vendors sharing their craft.

Utah is the first and only state in the nation to officially designate August as Pacific Islander Heritage Month.

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