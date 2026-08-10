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QUIZ: Learn about digging safety and enter to win a $200 Amex gift card

By Blue Stakes of Utah 811 | Posted - Aug. 10, 2026 at 11:30 a.m.

 
QUIZ: Learn about digging safety and enter to win a $200 Amex gift card

(Adobe.com/maxbelchenko)

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Whether it's a small task like planting a tree, working on sprinklers, or a larger undertaking like building a deck or installing a new RV pad, safety should always be your top priority.

Underground utility lines can be hidden just inches below the surface, and hitting one can lead to serious injuries, internet outages, gas explosions, power outages, etc., and costly repairs. In the United States, contacting 811 before digging is the law. This simple step can help prevent accidents and ensure a safe digging experience. Feel free to check out the website to research further.

Take the Digging Safety Quiz to test your knowledge. Put your knowledge to the test with questions about the importance of contacting 811, the cost of having utility lines marked, and more. By the end of this quiz, you'll be well on your way to becoming a digging safety expert and avoiding potential hazards on your next project.

The quiz is available until 11:59 p.m. Aug. 31, and the winner will be contacted the first week of September.

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