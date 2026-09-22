Center Street Giant Pumpkin Festival is back — bigger than ever

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The 4th Annual Center Street Giant Pumpkin Festival is coming back to downtown Logan Saturday, Oct. 3, bringing more than 100 vendors, free family activities, live entertainment and some of the largest pumpkins in the West to historic Center Street.

What started as little more than an idea has quickly grown into one of Center Street's biggest annual events, drawing more than 20,000 attendees. This year, organizers expect the festival to be bigger than ever.

While there is something for everyone, the absolute highlight of the day is the crowning of the "Center Street Giant." More than 25 confirmed giant-pumpkin growers from across the Intermountain West will bring their prize-winning pumpkins to Logan for the festival's officially sanctioned Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off.

Entries are expected to range from 500 pounds to well over 2,000 pounds, with growers hoping to challenge festival and state records. The Utah Record is 2,289 pounds recorded in 2024 on Center Street, and grown by Ralph Laub.

During and following the weigh-off, the pumpkins will be displayed in the Giant Pumpkin Gallery, where festival attendees can get an up-close look — and plenty of photos — with the giants.

"The Center Street Giant Pumpkin Festival has quickly become one of the premier giant pumpkin weigh-offs in the West," said Mark Anderson, owner of Anderson's Seed & Garden and a festival sponsor. "The energy and excitement surrounding this event have been unbelievable. This year we have even more activities, entertainment, food and pure fun. You'll see things you probably haven't seen before — including multiple 2,000-pound pumpkins, and maybe even a new state record."

Photo: Center Street Giant Pumpkin Festival

More than giant pumpkins

This year's festival will feature 116 vendor booths and food trucks, offering food, snacks, unique gifts and local products throughout the day.

More than 20 free and interactive activities will be available for kids, teens and families, including pumpkin decorating, interactive art projects, Story Time with the Logan City Library and free movies at the Utah Theatre.

Giant pumpkin carvers — one of the festival's most popular attractions — will transform massive pumpkins into works of art throughout the day, while street artists create additional art displays along Center Street.

Live entertainment continues throughout the festival, with four musical performances at nearby Laub Plaza, culminating with The Lonely Hearts Club Band, a Beatles tribute band, performing from 5–7 p.m.

A pie-eating contest, sponsored by Angie's Restaurant, will take place from 2–3 p.m. at Laub Plaza.

2026 Festival highlights

25-plus giant-pumpkin growers from across the Intermountain West.

Multiple pumpkins expected to weigh more than 2,000 pounds.

Official sanctioned Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off throughout the day.

Giant Pumpkin Gallery with photo opportunities.

116 vendor booths and food trucks.

20-plus free kids and family activities.

Giant pumpkin carving and street artists creating art throughout the day.

Four live musical performances.

The Lonely Hearts Club Band from 5–7 p.m.

Pie Eating Contest from 2–3 p.m., sponsored by Angie's.

Free movies at the Utah Theatre.

Family-friendly activities throughout Center Street, Main Street and Laub Plaza.

Free admission.

For a taste of what makes the festival so unique, photos and video from previous years can be found at CenterStreetGiants.com.

Photo: Center Street Giant Pumpkin Festival

Event details

What: 4th Annual Center Street Giant Pumpkin Festival

When: Saturday, Oct. 3, 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Where: Center Street, downtown Logan

Admission: Free

Website: CenterStreetGiants.com

Center Street in downtown Logan will be closed to vehicle traffic for the festival. Free parking will be available on surrounding blocks, with parking locations identified in the festival's digital program and at CenterStreetGiants.com.

The Center Street Giant Pumpkin Festival is designed as a free, all-day celebration with activities and entertainment for all ages.

Anderson's Seed & Garden and Cache Valley Bank are title sponsors of the event. Both are longstanding local businesses located in downtown Logan and share a goal of bringing exciting, family-friendly experiences to the heart of the community and making downtown Logan a place where people want to gather, shop, eat and spend time.

For the complete festival schedule, event updates and additional information, visit CenterStreetGiants.com.