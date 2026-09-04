Love ice cream? Don't miss this sweet Utah State Fair tradition

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

There's a lot to love about the Utah State Fair: the rides, the livestock barns, the corn dogs, the funnel cakes and the little traditions that bring families back year after year.

But if you've never made your way to the Dairy West Ice Cream Festival, consider this your sign.

For one afternoon, the fair's Market Building will make you feel like a kid in a candy shop — or rather, an ice cream shop. You'll get to sample a variety of ice cream from Utah ice cream makers, allowing you to taste some of the dairy goodness produced right here at home.

Even better, your $5 admission supports the Utah Food Bank. It's a sweet deal in every sense of the word, and a fun way to connect with Utah dairy farms, local businesses and the food you enjoy every day.

A longtime Utah State Fair tradition

The Ice Cream Festival has been part of the Utah State Fair for decades, giving generations of local families something to look forward to alongside the rest of the fair festivities.

Lacey Papageorge, Dairy West Farmer Relations Manager and one of the organizers behind the festival, knows that tradition personally. She grew up in a multigenerational Utah dairy farm family and remembers attending the festival with her grandparents after the cow show.

"Ice cream and the Utah State Fair just belong together," Papageorge says. "The Ice Cream Festival has been part of the fair for decades, and it has become a really fun tradition where families can enjoy a favorite treat while celebrating the local dairy community behind it."

That's part of what makes this festival so special. You might come for the ice cream, but the festival is also a chance to appreciate the people who make it possible.

And whether this is your first visit or you've been coming since the beginning, it's easy to see this becoming one of those traditions that your own family looks forward to every year.

Photo: Dairy West

From farm to spoon

Ice cream may be a universally loved treat, but there's something extra special about tasting the brands made close to home. And behind every scoop is a network of dairy farmers, processors and ice cream makers who help bring that local favorite to your bowl.

"There are a lot of people behind every scoop of ice cream," Papageorge says, "from the dairy farmers producing the milk to the truckers who haul the milk to local processors and ice cream makers turning those ingredients into a delicious treat. The festival is a fun way to bring all of those pieces together and give people a taste of what's being made right here in Utah."

Come hungry

To give you a little sampling of what to expect at the Ice Cream Festival, past participating brands have included:

Farr Better Ice Cream

Creamies

Rancho/Heladita

BYU Creamery

Aggie Ice Cream

The Creamery

Each of these Utah brands is made within 200 miles of the Utah State Fair, making this a delicious way to sample local flavors in one place.

With multiple local flavors to sample, it's an ice cream lover's dream come true.

Feed your sweet tooth, feed Utah families

With admission going directly to the Utah Food Bank, this is one indulgence you can feel good about. Last year, Dairy West reported that the Ice Cream Festival raised $6,509 — nearly $1,000 more than the year prior. With your help, this year's festival could make an even bigger impact.

"Dairy farmers care deeply about the communities where they live and work," Papageorge says. "Feeding people is at the heart of what they do, so it's especially meaningful that the Ice Cream Festival brings people together to enjoy local dairy while every entry fee paid goes directly to the Utah Food Bank."

Photo: Dairy West

Start your own sweet tradition at the Ice Cream Festival

For Papageorge, the festival offers something she hopes every fairgoer can experience: a chance to see the people and farms behind the food on the table.

"I know how much pride farmers take in producing food for their communities," Papageorge says. "There's something really special about seeing families at the State Fair enjoying ice cream that started with milk from farms like the ones I grew up around. It makes that connection between the farm and our community feel very real."

Come for the ice cream. Stay for the connection. Leave knowing you helped feed Utah families and supported local businesses.

The Dairy West Ice Cream Festival takes place on Monday, Sept. 14, from 3–7 p.m. in the Market Building at the Utah State Fair. Admission is $5 per person.

To learn more, visit the Utah State Fair website or visit dairywest.com.