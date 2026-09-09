The ultimate relocation guide to the best Utah communities

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Utah may not have as many people living in its borders as other states, but the communities that make up the Beehive State are what make it special. As of September 2026, there are 257 incorporated cities and towns throughout the state, according to the Utah League of Cities and Towns.

When you're choosing where to buy a home and settle down, that leaves you with plenty of options. Choosing the best city or town for you and your family is a personal decision, but some areas appeal to more folks because of their sense of community, access to recreation, and even housing availability.

Here's a quick guide to six of Utah's most popular local communities.

Heber City

Heber City is one of Utah's hidden gems — though it's not staying hidden much longer. Just shy of 20,000 residents, Heber is a small city with growing numbers. From 2020-2025, the population grew more than 16%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

Located between Provo and Park City, Heber is a great location for those who love the outdoors. Ski resorts in the next town over offer world-class winter sports venues and thrilling mountain bike trails in the summer. The majestic mountain views in nearly every direction don't hurt, either.

Photo: Fieldstone Homes

As more people discover the Heber City charm, the housing demand is rising as well. Fieldstone Homes offers new builds in communities complete with pickleball, tennis and basketball courts and quick access to hiking trails. A swimming pool and clubhouse will be coming soon. Their homes start at nearly 4,000 square feet and range from three to six bedrooms. Check out The Crossings community to learn more.

Spanish Fork

Spanish Fork is one of Utah's top-growing communities. From 2024-2025, the city grew 3.1%—the sixth-highest in the state, according to data from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute.

Many families are choosing to live in the southern Utah County city. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, about 45% of the nearly 50,000 people are kids 17 and under.

With a large family population, community events and celebrations are a way of life in Spanish Fork. Fiesta Days, the annual Easter egg hunt, the Holi celebration, the annual rodeo, Festival of Lights and the Youth Arts Festival, are a few of the activities and events that are a cherished part of living in SF.

With lots of active growth, more family homes and communities are becoming available by the day. Fieldstone Homes' Willow Estates community in Spanish Fork features large homes, detached garages, and the canyon entrance right down the road. Customized options allow design options so you can have the home of your dreams. That includes accessory dwelling units and detached garages.

Photo: Fieldstone Homes

West Haven

Though it was a small community just six years ago, today, nearly 26,000 people call West Haven home. From 2020-2025, the city's population grew more than 53%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

With close access to Ogden, Snowbasin ski resort, and north Salt Lake, West Haven is a great place for those who don't mind a short drive in exchange for less congested neighborhoods and a small-town feel.

Community sports are a highlight for families in the area. Kids can enroll in city basketball, archery, baseball, softball, tennis and more. Adults can get in on the fun, too! Archery, volleyball and pickleball are all ways to get out and meet people in the area.

Riverdale

Those looking for an established community with easy access to the greater Ogden area may feel at home in Riverdale. With a small population of fewer than 10,000 people, the suburban city offers small-town living with the convenience of larger cities nearby.

Though it is tucked away at the base of the eastern mountains, Riverdale is close to nearly every kind of store or service you could want. Grocery stores, medical care, and dozens of restaurants are all a short drive away.

If you want to start fresh, there are brand new homes available between Riverdale Road and Highway 84. They offer more than 3,000 square feet, three to five bedrooms, optional three-car garages, and spacious yards. Visit the FieldStone Homes website to check out floor plans and quick move-in homes.

Those who love spending warm summer days in the canyon or a crisp winter ski day on the slopes have only a short commute to both Ogden Canyon and Snowbasin Resort.

Children make up nearly 40% of the population of Riverdale, so family and community are priorities. Each year, the city hosts summer swim nights, an Easter egg hunt, a Halloween party, and their biggest event, Old Glory Days.

Photo: SIX60SIX/Stock Adobe

St. George

St. George is now the fifth largest city in Utah, trailing closely behind Provo, according to the Utah Workforce Services website. Those who live in southern Utah know of its explosive growth over the last decade, resulting in numerous new businesses and housing communities in the area.

Unique to the area, St. George has a 7% higher population of folks age 65 or older than Utah as a whole. The area also has a large population of children and young adults, making it a good fit for just about anyone.

St. George is close to some of the country's most notable national parks, including Zion and Bryce Canyon. Quick access to hiking, off-roading, climbing, mountain biking, and winter sports at Brian Head Resort is an outdoorsman's paradise.

Because of rapid growth over the last several years, new housing communities have gone up to keep pace with demand. Hafen Estates in Ivins is a single-family housing community offering floor plans with three to four bedrooms and three baths.

Home designs draw inspiration from the surrounding red rock landscape. Interior finishes, open floor plans and warm palettes reflect the natural environment and elevate everyday living.

Santaquin

What was once a small town many would pass by on I-15 is now a growing and bustling community. From 2020-2025, the population grew by more than 38%, the U.S. Census Bureau reports. What was once largely a farming community is now a family-centric area. There are still many farms and orchards in Santaquin, but much of the southern Utah County desert is transforming into homes and businesses.

If you want an easy I-15 commute to Utah County jobs while still feeling like you're far enough removed from city life, Santaquin may be a good fit. In addition to the larger home lots and relatively less expensive home prices, the low crime is appealing. There are no reported homicides in the FBI database since 2019, and no robberies reported at all this year.

Living on the southernmost end of Utah County also brings you closer to attractions like the Nebo Loop Scenic Byway, Little Sahara Sand Dunes, and the southern part of Utah Lake.

Find a community you love

No matter what you look for in a city or area, you can find it in Utah. From family-centric cities to commuter-friendly suburbs, Utah has it all.

Find your next home in one of Fieldstone Homes' brand-new communities. With new builds across Utah, you can feel confident about moving into the next chapter (and home) of your life.

Visit the FieldStone Homes website to browse floor plans and move-in-ready homes today.