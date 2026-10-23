Square Is powerful. Now you have someone local to call

Estimated read time: 4-5 minutes

Square has become a major player in business payments. In 2025, more than 4.5 million sellers used the Square ecosystem to process payments and manage their businesses, according to Block, Inc.'s 2025 Annual Report.

From Square Register's dual-screen checkout to the portable Square Terminal and Square Handheld, businesses have a range of tools to accept payments. Square also offers software and financial services to help manage everything from inventory and payroll to online sales.

But choosing the technology is only part of the process. How do you set everything up and make the most of it for your business?

Utah EZ Pay has the answer.

How Utah EZ Pay helps businesses get started

As an Authorized Reseller of Square, Utah EZ Pay helps businesses get started with Square through a dedicated sign-up link on the Utah EZ Pay website.

As shown below, businesses are welcomed to Square through Utah EZ Pay. Once registered, they can explore Square's hardware and software solutions and choose the options that best fit their business needs.

Photo: NEEDS APPROVAL

But getting started is only the beginning

Instead of ordering a point-of-sale (POS) system and figuring everything out on your own, Utah EZ Pay provides personal, local guidance to help you choose and set up the right solutions for your business.

And when questions come up, you have someone you can call or text.

That personal connection matters because every business operates differently. A restaurant may need menu management and tipping options, while a retailer may prioritize inventory tracking. A contractor who accepts payments in the field has different needs from a business with multiple checkout stations.

Square offers a wide range of hardware, software, features and integrations designed to work together. Knowing which options make sense for your business, however, can take some guidance.

Utah EZ Pay, aims to help businesses navigate those choices and get started with a setup that fits the way they work.

Help for when questions arise

Once you choose your products and services, the work is just beginning. Getting a POS system isn't just about plugging in a piece of hardware.

There are items to create.

Employees to add.

Permissions to configure.

Taxes and tipping options to consider.

Receipts, inventory, services, reporting and other settings may need to be configured around the way your business operates.

Square's getting-started process includes setting up the account, linking a bank account, selecting hardware, creating an item library and setting up team members. But having someone familiar with the system can make getting started easier.

That's the difference Utah EZ Pay wants to provide.

Technology with a personal touch

Technology should make running a business simpler, not give owners another system to figure out alone. Utah EZ Pay helps businesses get started with Square, with a local point of contact they can call or text when questions arise.

Need help organizing your menu or item library?

Have questions about adding employees or choosing the right hardware?

Want to understand which Square software features could work for your business?

Call or text Utah EZ Pay.

Sometimes, business owners don't need another online help article. They want to talk to someone who can help them make sense of their options.

Photo: NEEDS APPROVAL

The best of both worlds

Square already provides an extensive Support Center, in-app assistance, chat and direct support options for its sellers.

Utah EZ Pay isn't replacing Square Support. They're adding another layer to the experience.

You get something invaluable: personal guidance from someone who gets to know your business.

You get the technology and ecosystem of Square, combined with a relationship with someone you can reach when you need help getting started or understanding how to use it.

That's a combination Utah EZ Pay is excited to offer.

Square — with someone you know

Greg Kapitan, The Payments Man, of Utah EZ Pay has worked with businesses and payment technology since 2009.

During that time, POS systems have become dramatically more powerful. But one thing hasn't changed: Business owners still appreciate having someone they know they can call.

Greg's ultimate goal is to make Square more personable. You don't need another 800 number. You don't want to navigate another anonymous website.

You get a name. A phone number. A text message.

Someone who can help you get started.

Because sometimes the most valuable feature in technology isn't another button on the screen.

It's knowing who to call when you have a question.

Photo: Adobe.com/ Gorodenkoff

Coming next: Get discovered on YouTube

In our next article, discover how Utah EZ Pay's complimentary Get Discovered program helps spotlight local businesses through YouTube videos, available at no additional cost to new merchants who sign up through Utah EZ Pay.

Visit here to get started.