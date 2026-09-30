Brother Joseph Again: Exploring the visual image of Joseph Smith Jr. premieres in theaters Oct. 9

Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

Researchers Patrick A. Bishop and Joseph F. Brickey combined investigative historical biography and modern forensic science to uncover the most accurate representation yet of the face of Joseph Smith Jr., hailed as prophet, seer, and revelator, as well as the first president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Brother Joseph Again is a rigorous, faith-filled investigation into one of the most fascinating questions in church history: what did Joseph Smith really look like?

A collaborative quest

Through expert analysis, testing contrary claims and groundbreaking unpublished research, Patrick Bishop and Joseph Brickey examined the evidence from every angle and now place the case before the audience.

Bishop, an avid researcher, and Brickey, whose award-winning art has appeared in various Latter-day Saint temples and visitors centers, share equal reverence toward the Prophet Joseph Smith.

Prior to meeting, each had spent decades seeking to know all about him and had an acute desire to discover what he looked like. Brickey remembers Bishop simply handing over decades of precious research without reservation after their first meeting.

It wasn't about ownership of facts — it was about a joint effort to know Brother Joseph again.

Unveiling to the Smith Family

The film, a sculpture and a painting (created from the resulting research) were unveiled this week to members of the Joseph Smith Sr. family.

They knew of the discovery of the daguerreotype in the heirloom silver locket found a few years earlier, but did not know whose likeness it was. Hyrum? David? Another family member?

Confidence regarding the care taken with modern forensic science, exhaustive historical documents, and the discovery of the heirloom locket that connects it all together, the filmmakers now offer the findings to the public to decide, based on the evidence, if the image truly is Joseph Smith.

Analyzing the forensic evidence

Join the case and objectively analyze some of the evidence available, including restoration art, daguerreotype analysis, the death masks, church artifacts and historical artifacts, the 1928 exhumed Nauvoo graves, and the focal point of the movie – the Smith heirloom silver locket.

Additionally, learn how the camera that took that now-famous daguerreotype functioned and who owned it in the area of Nauvoo prior to the martyrdom. Study the painters who left visual representations of Joseph's likeness and learn why their efforts delivered different results.

"By proving contraries, truth is made manifest" is a well-known quote of Joseph Smith, made in June 1844. The filmmakers invite the public to join the case. Is the evidence presented sufficient to prove the case? "In this pursuit, I believe millions will come to see and know Brother Joseph again," stated Daylen Pollard, executive producer at Pollard Pictures and director of the film.

Theatrical release and ticket information

The film opens Oct. 9 in theaters throughout the Intermountain West, with national expansion quickly following.

Ticket links and local theater listings, including information on how to book private group screenings, are available here.