Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

HOUSTON — C.J. Stroud threw for 346 yards and two touchdowns, and Ka'imi Fairbairn's 57-yard field goal in overtime lifted the Houston Texans to a 26-23 win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

The Ravens got the ball first in overtime but picked up just one first down before punting.

Stroud then led an eight-play, 45-yard drive to set up Fairbairn's kick, completing the Texans' rally from a 10-point fourth-quarter deficit. The big play came on third-and-10 when the Ravens blitzed and Stroud lofted a pass that Nico Collins caught along the sideline despite T.J. Tampa being flagged for pass interference.

Baltimore had a chance to win in regulation, but Dominique Robinson blocked Riley Patterson's 41-yard field goal attempt with 16 seconds remaining.

Jacoby Brissett threw for 251 yards and a touchdown in his third start for the Ravens (4-8), who have lost seven straight. The Ravens are winless since Oct. 11 as they've struggled while missing quarterback Lamar Jackson, first to an ankle injury and then to thumb surgery.

The Texans (5-6) trailed 23-13 early in the fourth before getting 32-yard field goal from Fairbairn with about nine minutes left in the quarter.

Houston tied it at 23-all with 3 minutes left when Stroud connected with Marvin Harrison Jr. for a 32-yard touchdown. Harrison made a diving 15-yard reception a play before to set up the score in his return after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

Baltimore had trouble finishing drives at times, but Brissett had a 57-yard completion to Devotez Walker that set up a 3-yard touchdown run by Justice Hill in the first quarter. Brissett connected with Zay Flowers for a 75-yard TD on the first play of the third to make it 20-6.

The Texans played most of the game without Will Anderson Jr. after the star defensive end was poked in the eye in the first quarter.

Houston got within a score when Stroud found Dalton Schultz for a 4-yard score late in the third quarter.

A 31-yard field goal by Patterson made it 23-13 early in the fourth.

Baltimore had a first down on the 1-yard line early in the second quarter. But Derrick Henry was stopped for no gain on first down and stuffed for a 3-yard loss on second before an incomplete pass forced the Ravens to settle for a short field goal that made it 10-3.

The Ravens got in the red zone again on their next drive with a first down at the 11. But once again their offense stalled and they added another short field goal to extend the lead to 13-3 late in the first half.

Fairbairn's 43-yard field goal try at the end of the half was wide right.

Houston LB Jake Hansen hurt his back in the second quarter and didn't return. … Texans LB Wade Woodaz left in the first quarter with an ankle injury. … Houston OG Ed Ingram left the game with a shoulder injury.

Ravens: After a bye, host Tampa Bay on Dec. 13.

Texans: Visit Pittsburgh next Sunday night.

___

See AP's full NFL coverage here