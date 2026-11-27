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PITTSBURGH — T.J. Watt recovered a fumble by Bo Nix in the end zone for a touchdown, Jalen Ramsey intercepted Nix and returned it for a score, and the Pittsburgh Steelers emerged from a chaotic week by drilling the Denver Broncos 27-5 on Friday.

Two days after cutting quarterback Aaron Rodgers amid a rift with coach Mike McCarthy that became ugly and highly public, Rodgers' former teammates picked up the pieces with an impassioned performance.

Pittsburgh (7-4) ended Denver's six-game winning streak by harassing Nix into numerous mistakes in a steady rain, playing with the kind of energy that was lacking during losses to Cincinnati and Philadelphia that set the stage for Rodgers' exit.

Mason Rudolph, tasked with helping the Steelers salvage their season, completed 9 of 15 passes for 142 yards and a first-quarter touchdown to embattled wide receiver DK Metcalf, whose leaping grab at the goal line might have been the best catch of his wildly uneven tenure with the team.

Metcalf appeared to give Rodgers a show of support after his third touchdown of the season, signing "stand on business, 8" — slang for sticking to your principles — in American Sign Language while celebrating in the end zone.

The residue from the Steelers' divorce from Rodgers — former Steelers coach turned TV commentator Mike Tomlin called it a "dumpster fire" — will stick for a while. Yet for three hours, the Steelers gave Tomlin's successor Mike McCarthy, whose mental and physical fitness was called into question on national television by Rodgers, a much-needed boost.

While there was still the stray No. 8 jersey in the stands at soggy Acrisure Stadium, the Steelers took steps from emerging from the rubble behind inspired play from a defense that, at its best, can be dominant.

Nix gifted Pittsburgh an early touchdown when the ball slipped out of his hand on Denver's second possession and bounced into the end zone while he was pressured by Watt and Nick Herbig. Watt fell on it to send a jolt through the mist.

Rudolph then directed a quick 85-yard drive, connecting with rookie Germie Bernard for a 58-yard catch-and-run, then lofted a back-shoulder fade to Metcalf that gave the Steelers their first 14-0 first-quarter lead since 2019.

It was more than enough against the Broncos (8-3), who never really threatened to move into sole possession of first place in the AFC North after Kansas City lost at Buffalo on Thanksgiving night.

Save for a second-quarter safety by linebacker Alex Singleton when he tackled running back Jaylen Warren in the Pittsburgh end zone, the Broncos mustered little on a day that in some ways felt like a referendum on the way one of the league's premier franchises goes about its business.

While Rodgers was texting play-by-play announcer Al Michaels in the Amazon Prime broadcast booth, alleging the team banned him from the facility after benching him, the Steelers pushed around an AFC contender in a way that has been rare in recent years.

Pittsburgh navigated the first game of a difficult stretch that includes meetings with Houston and Jacksonville by holding the Broncos to 205 yards while Rudolph played safe, mistake-free football.

It wasn't flashy, but for a team in crisis, it was enough.

Broncos: WR Tony Franklin sustained a forearm injury in the first half.

Steelers: CB Brandon Echols injured his quad covering a kickoff in the first quarter. ... OLB Jack Sawyer left late in the first quarter with a knee injury and did not return.

Broncos: Host Miami on Dec. 6.

Steelers: Host Houston in primetime on Dec. 6.

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