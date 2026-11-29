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As travelers head home after the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Transportation Security Administration expects more than 3 million screenings Sunday, which would be the most of any day this year. Air travelers are flying a week after Delta Air Lines' weight-and-balance outage caused delays across the country and just over two weeks after the nationwide ground stop of more than four hours.

The Sunday after Thanksgiving is traditionally a busy travel day, with the all-time single-day record of 3,134,613 TSA screenings set on November 30, 2025, the Sunday after last Thanksgiving.

Leading into this year's busy Thanksgiving travel week, an issue hit Delta's automated system for calculating departing flights' weight and balance exactly one week ago. Over half of Delta's total flights were delayed and 6% were canceled that day, according to FlightAware, and Delta said about 70% of the schedule changes were due to the automation issue.

Nine days earlier, the Federal Aviation Administration issued a nationwide ground stop for just the second time since the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, after a telecommunications infrastructure and network issue affected 17 of its 22 en route air traffic control centers, according to the FAA.

A sprawling storm stretching from Missouri to Massachusetts snarled travel at the beginning of the holiday. It set off major coastal flooding along the Mid-Atlantic, knocked out power to more than 900,000 customers on Thanksgiving Day and forced the first weather-related postponement in the 100-year history of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

Sunday's travelers also have weather to contend with.

By Sunday evening, a long line of showers — and even a few thunderstorms — will stretch from Cleveland down to the Gulf Coast, according to CNN meteorologist Allison Chinchar. The heaviest rain will hold off until very late Sunday night and into Monday morning for New York, Boston, Providence and Philadelphia.

Another system will bring rain to the Pacific Northwest Sunday, with heavier downpours shifting southward into California Monday and Tuesday, Chinchar said.

In the Southeast, the National Weather Service office in Atlanta said Sunday that a "Slight risk (level 2 of 5)" of severe storms now includes parts of its area, though "the risk will be highly conditional on just how much instability we can get going into tonight." Showers are expected ahead of the main line of storms, which is set to arrive Sunday evening, the office said.

AAA projected 81.5 million people would travel at least 50 miles from home for Thanksgiving between Tuesday, November 24, and Monday, November 30, slightly fewer than last year's 81.6 million. AAA said that would end a three-year streak of record Thanksgiving travel, though it expects more people to take buses, trains and cruises.

Most holiday travelers are going by car. AAA projected 72.9 million people would travel by road over the seven-day period, down from 73.1 million last year. AAA attributed the dip in part to record-high gas prices. The worst traffic Sunday is expected between noon and 8 p.m. local time, according to transportation data firm INRIX.

Some state transportation departments tried humor to keep drivers focused. In Maine, the state Department of Transportation put up road safety signs with messages including "Eyes on the road, not pie" and "Mash potatoes not the gas," The Associated Press reported.

The Florida Department of Transportation reminded drivers heading to and from the state's rivalry football games this weekend to plan ahead. "When making your game day plans, a sober ride home should always be at the top of your list. Celebrate responsibly and make the right plays," the department said in a post on X, according to the AP.