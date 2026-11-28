Estimated read time: 2-3 minutes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Deshawn Purdie threw for 361 yards and two touchdowns, ran for 96 yards and two scores, and led No. 21 Liberty to a 52-29 victory over Missouri State on Saturday, clinching the Flames' second outright Conference USA championship.

Liberty (11-1, 8-0) will host Jacksonville State in the league title game Friday night. With a win over the Gamecocks, and some help in championship games elsewhere, the Flames still have a chance of representing the Group of 6 in the College Football Playoff.

Kam Davis added 91 yards rushing and three touchdowns, and Darius Copeland and Rashawn Cunningham had TD grabs, as Liberty overcame a slew of penalties by piling up 678 yards of offense in its first visit to Missouri State (4-8, 3-5) since Oct. 15, 1994.

Henry Belin IV had 262 yards passing and two touchdowns for the Bears. Isaiah Myers had 14 catches for 208 yards and a score.

The Flames, whose 11-game win streak is second only to unbeaten Utah in the Football Bowl Subdivision, trailed Missouri State much of the first half. But every time the Bears reached the end zone, Purdie and the Flames were quick to respond.

The transfer from Liberty found Copeland late in the first quarter to make it 7-all, then ran 61 yards early in the second quarter to tie the game 14-all. Purdie added a 4-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter to make it 21-21, then hit Copeland for a 53-yard gain late in the half, setting up Kam Davis' touchdown run to make it 28-21 at the break.

Liberty put the game away in the third quarter, first with a grinding 78-yard drive that ended with a field goal, then with a two quick touchdowns — a 47-yard toss pass from Purdie to tightly covered Cunningham and Davis' second TD run.

At that point, the Flames began looking for style points for the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Boise State is favored to earn the guaranteed berth for a non-power conference. But if the Broncos slip up against San Diego State in next week's Pac-12 championship game, it gives Liberty, Toledo, Texas-San Antonio or New Mexico a chance.

Liberty: Jamey Chadwell took the Flames to the Fiesta Bowl in 2023 before going 8-4 the following season and 4-8 last season. So the fact that the Flames are back in the Conference USA title game represents a nice bounceback for the program.

Missouri State: The first season in the Casey Woods era was largely forgettable after Ryan Beard took the Bears to a bowl game a year ago. Woods was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct for coming onto the field late in the first half Saturday.

Liberty welcomes Jacksonville State for the Conference USA title game Friday night.

Missouri State turns its attention toward next season.

___

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here, visit the Top 25 here and see AP's full college football coverage here