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PORTLAND, Ore. — Deni Avdija had 26 points and eight rebounds, Toumani Camara added 20 points and eight rebounds and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Golden State Warriors 116-94 on Friday night to advance to the NBA Cup quarterfinals.

Portland led by 36 points in the first half and Golden State cut it to 10 in the fourth quarter before Portland regained control. With its margin of victory and San Antonio's win over the Lakers, Portland will host the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 5.

Scoot Henderson added 18 points for Portland off the bench.

Yaxel Lendeborg led the Warriors with 18 points. Golden State is playing without Stephen Curry as he recovers from a torn oblique muscle.

Portland jumped out to a 37-11 first quarter lead as the Warriors shot 4 for 24 from the field and committed six turnovers in the first quarter.

Portland started the second quarter with a 10-0 run and pushed their lead to 36 at 47-11. The Warriors mounted their comeback in stages, starting with a 13-2 run to cut the lead to 49-24.

Lendeborg cut the lead to 12 on a 3-pointer with 2:39 left in the third quarter at 88-76. The Warriors cut the lead to 10 one more time on a layup by Lendeborg with just over five minutes left.

Portland's Damian Lillard did not play with right calf tightness, which coach Micah Nori said was a "day-to-day," situation.

Warriors; Hosts the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

Trail Blazers: Host New Orleans on Sunday.

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