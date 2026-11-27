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INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III each scored 25 points and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Los Angeles Clippers 105-104 on Friday night in their NBA Cup group finale.

Both teams were 1-3 in group play.

Williamson was 11 of 15 from the field and had seven rebounds and five assists. Murphy was 9 of 16 and had six steals.

Darius Garland led Los Angeles with 19 points. Brook Lopez had 17, hitting a 3-pointer in the final second to make it a one-point game.

The Pelicans snapped a four-game losing streak to improve to 6-14. The Clippers have lost six in a row to fall to 4-14.

Pelicans: At Portland on Sunday.

Clippers: At Golden State on Sunday.

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