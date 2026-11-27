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SAN JOSE, Calif. — Yaroslav Askarov made 27 saves and the San Jose Sharks beat Vegas 4-1 on Friday for the franchise's first regulation victory over the Golden Knights at SAP Center.

Vegas entered the day 16-0-3 at San Jose. The Sharks had lost 11 straight overall to the Golden Knights.

Michael Misa opened the scoring for San Jose in the second period. Adam Gaudette made it 2-0 on a tip at 5:22 of the third.

Jack Eichel scored for Vegas with 9:27 left. Zack Ostapchuk countered for the Sharks with 5:56 to go, and Macklin Celebrini had an empty-netter with 2:11 remaining.

Carter Hart made 29 saves for Vegas. The Golden Knights have lost five of their last seven.

Golden Knights: Hosts Montreal on Saturday.

Sharks: At Colorado on Saturday night.

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