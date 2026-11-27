Estimated read time: 6-7 minutes

They had rehearsed music, memorized formations and traveled hundreds of miles away from home over the holiday to perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City.

But Mother Nature both literally and figuratively rained on their parade.

Instead of taking center stage on Thanksgiving as they had planned, hundreds of marching band members from Tennessee to Hawaii were left scrambling when a massive storm system rolled in, forcing the parade to Saturday and upending plans months in the making.

The postponement was a historic first for the iconic parade; the incoming storm brought the kind of heavy rain and gusty winds that don't fare well with giant balloons floating above the streets of Manhattan.

For the visiting bands, the delay created an expensive problem. Their trips were built around a Thanksgiving Day performance, not a weekend stay in Manhattan. How would they pay for two extra days in one of the country's priciest cities?

Many turned to loved ones, friends, and even strangers, who pitched in to make sure the musicians could have their big moment and perform during one of the country's most-watched annual events.

While that momentum was enough to keep some bands on the road, others faced the harsh reality that their long-awaited parade moment would have to be put on pause.

Parade plans deflated, but spirits stayed high

After traveling thousands of miles to reach New York, Hawaii's Nā Koa Aliʻi All-State Marching Band members found themselves grappling with the possibility of returning home before they could become one of the 10 marching bands participating in this year's parade.

On Wednesday, the clock began ticking as the group of 340 high school students from 44 schools across the Aloha State and 200 of their friends and family members had no other option than to raise more than $700,000 if they wanted to extend their stay in New York, CNN affiliate Hawaii News Now reported.

The stakes were especially high for the Hawaii band. Because its members are spread across multiple islands, the students have rehearsed separately once a month for the past 10 months, band director Rickey Badua told CNN Friday.

They only got to "put it all together here in New York City a week before the Macy's parade," he said.

"So a lot of effort, a lot of hard work by our students, our staff, and our support from our Hawaii families to do this event," Badua added.

By Friday morning, the group said they had reached their goal. And the generosity didn't stop there.

Alaska Airlines and Hawaiian Airlines added a Saturday evening flight from New York to Seattle to help the group's members and their supporters get home after the rescheduled parade at no additional rebooking cost, the airline told CNN. The travelers will connect in Seattle to a flight to Hawaii, landing on Sunday.

Much like the students from Hawaii, the Dobyns-Bennett High School Band members had spent months in Kingsport, Tennessee, crafting their routine. For them, the parade was also about honoring one of their very own – the late Dolly Parton.

When those plans came to a screeching halt Wednesday, the band's director Lafe Cook told CNN affiliate WCYB he immediately went into "planning mode" to see if there was a way they could all stay.

The group managed to all keep their Manhattan hotel rooms for the extended stay along with their charter bus, but the change left the group with a costly, unexpected bill they didn't know how to pay.

So they turned to their community, and in one night, the band raised more than $200,000 in donations.

And they weren't the only ones whose community came to the rescue in a big way.

Roughly 500 high schools of the Pride of Pearland Band were watching the second act of a matinee showing of "Wicked" on Broadway after arriving in the Big Apple from Texas when they found themselves in a similar boat as others, due to the parade's postponement.

They turned to fundraising and gathered $350,000 in donations from businesses and almost 2,000 people, the band's director Ryan Demkovich told the Associated Press.

Filling Times Square with some pep

When the University of Illinois Marching Illini's band director delivered the news of the postponement to his student musicians disappointment and uncertainty filled the space between them, but not for long.

While the more than 400 student musicians waited to hear whether they could extend their trip, they made sure New York City heard their sound. Instruments in hand, the squad held a pep rally of their own in Times Square Wednesday night.

"You can rain on our parade, but not our pep rally," the Marching Illini wrote on Instagram.

Orchestrating the logistics of the extended stay, including more than 100 hotel rooms, meals and eight charter coaches, was not a small feat.

But on Thanksgiving afternoon, the group squeezed into a tight hotel space to hear the good news: they would be able to stay in the city and perform Saturday.

After the unexpected turn of events, donors and the University of Illinois stepped in to fill the financial gap that stood in between the student musicians and their Macy's moment.

"The place just erupted, tears of joy, lots of smiles, lots of clapping," the band's director Barry Houser said. "It was really fantastic."

New marching orders out of New York City

While many student musicians found a way to make the new parade date work, for the University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band, a wrinkle in the schedule created conflict, CNN affiliate WAFF reported.

Moving the parade to Saturday pinned it against the Iron Bowl, a rivalry that infamously divides the University of Alabama and Auburn University, as well as their fan base, every season.

The band packed up and went home to perform during the big game in Tuscaloosa. Months of rehearsals along with thousands of dollars had been funneled into students and their families' big moment that they'd ultimately miss.

The show goes on

After two days of mental gymnastics and frantic organizing, across New York City, preparations are underway once again for a finale to this year's Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade debacle.

The giant balloons are being readied for inflation in New Jersey after being deflated earlier in the week, although spectators won't get to watch them in the traditional inflation event.

The bands, who are gearing up to play music for the city's makeup festivities, have made the most out of their bonus time in the city.

After a Thanksgiving dinner with friends and family, Badua said his students spent the day sightseeing at the Statue of Liberty and Top of the Rock, and caught a Broadway musical.

"We just finished our last rehearsal this morning, and we're just so excited to make it to the finish line and to perform for the world," he said.