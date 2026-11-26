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DETROIT — Caleb Williams threw a go-ahead, 6-yard touchdown pass to Rome Odunze with 3 seconds left to give the Chicago Bears their first lead of the game in a 39-35 win over the Detroit Lions on Thursday to break a first-place tie in the NFC North.

The Bears (9-2) have won six straight overall.

Williams led the way, completing 30 of 44 passes for 345 yards with two touchdown passes after trailing by 11 points midway through the fourth quarter following Jahmyr Gibbs' 70-yard run for his third score of the game.

For the win and first place in the division, Williams lofted a pass to the right corner of the end zone and Odunze jumped to make the catch and got his feet in the end zone with a score that stood after a review.

The Lions (8-3) had won six straight, but couldn't make a defensive stop to hold on for the win and to celebrate another amazing performance by Gibbs.

The dynamic running back had 205 yards rushing on 21 carries and three touchdowns and caught five passes for 42 yards, giving him 247 yards from scrimmage after gaining 252 yards in a game earlier this month against New England.

Chicago became just the third team to rally from a deficit of 11 points or more in the fourth quarter to win on Thanksgiving, joining the 1980 Bears who did it against Detroit and the 1962 New York Titans who came back to beat the Denver Broncos on the holiday.

The Bears had the ball earlier in the fourth with a chance to at least tie the game after Jared Goff's pass went through Jameson Williams' hands and was picked off by Dillon Thieneman at the Chicago 21 and returned 18 yards.

Chicago turned it over on downs on the ensuing possession, going for it on fourth-and-3 from the Detroit 42.

Gibbs ran for 34 more yards on the next snap that potentially set up a 50-yard field goal for a six-point lead, but coach Dan Campbell went for it on fourth-and-4 from the Bears 33 and Gibbs was stopped short by T.J. Edwards with an open-field tackle.

The Bears earned another opportunity to drive for a tie or the lead and faced a fourth-and-1 from their 41 and Williams converted with a designed run.

Chicago's D'Andre Swift, who was traded by Detroit to Philadelphia two days after Gibbs was drafted, ran for 65 yards and a touchdown and had 97 yards receiving.

Goff was 25 of 36 for 313 yards with an 11-yard touchdown pass to Sam LaPorta late in the first half that put Detroit ahead 19-10.

Detroit's Amon-Ra St. Brown had seven receptions for 146 yards and Williams had six catches for 68 yards and a costly drop that took potential points off the board for his team and gave the Bears the ball back.

Bears: TE Colston Loveland was carted off the field with a knee injury in the first quarter. DBs Kyler Gordon (shoulder) and Elijah Hicks (concussion) were inactive.

Lions: Edge rusher DJ Wonnum (back) and safety Chuck Clark (hamstring) were inactive.

Bears: host Jacksonville on Dec. 6.

Lions: at Atlanta on Dec. 6.

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