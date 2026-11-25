Estimated read time: 3-4 minutes

MANCHESTER, England — Defending champion Paris Saint-Germain is without Désiré Doué and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Bayern Munich has a Harry Kane-shaped hole at the point of its attack.

Two of the favorites to win this season's Champions League will have to cope without their star players for some time as they plot their routes to the knockout phase.

Doué and Kvaratskhelia are both sidelined with ACL injuries, delivering a major blow to PSG's bid to win a third consecutive Champions League title and become only the second team to achieve that feat after Real Madrid.

Bayern has lost Ballon d'Or winner Kane for likely several months with ankle ligament damage.

Kane's absence could be more telling on Bayern's immediate ambitions, with the German giant having won two and drawn two of its opening four games in the league phase. It travels to Lille on Wednesday, sitting 14th in the standings. The top eight automatically advance to the round of 16.

PSG is second with a 100% winning record, behind leader Real Madrid. It hosts Roma on Wednesday, with coach Luis Enrique insisting his team can cope despite injuries.

"Over the last three years, this team has shown its ability to be resilient. It's a great challenge to take on. We need to focus on improving further and finding solutions, whether that's in terms of tactics or technique," he said. "This is a unique and special moment for us. We remain motivated to raise our game even higher."

Arguably Mauricio Pochettino's greatest achievement was to lead an unfancied Tottenham squad to the Champions League final in 2019.

Now he's back in European club soccer's top competition with his new team Manchester United, desperately needing to turn its season around.

After losing 4-0 to Liverpool in his first game in charge on Sunday, Pochettino will be hoping for much better for his team away to Sporting Lisbon.

"The situation is fragile. We are not fragile. We are a strong team, they showed that last season when they finished third and now we are playing in the Champions League," Pochettino said. "I think we are going to turn round the situation.

"We are Manchester United and we need to believe we have the capacity to turn that situation."

Next up for Azerbaijani debutant Sabah is a home game against Barcelona.

Having already played Manchester United, losing 4-0, Sabah will come up against another of European soccer's giants.

That's a Barcelona team with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha, which has won 15 of its 17 games so far this season, tops the Spanish league and is among the favorites to win the Champions League.

No pressure then.

"The players are very motivated for matches like these. When they were children, they dreamed of playing in the Champions League against teams like Barcelona and Real Madrid," said Sabah coach Valdas Dambrauskas. "It's easy to prepare a team for these games, as everyone wants to play and be ready."

___

James Robson is at https://x.com/jamesalanrobson

___

See AP's full soccer coverage here