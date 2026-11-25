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TOKYO — Kohzo Tashima of Japan, a long-shot candidate along with Frenchman Philippe Diallo to be the next FIFA president, says the image of soccer's world governing body has been battered with Gianni Infantino in charge for 11 years.

In an exclusive interview on Wednesday with The Associated Press, Tashima talked of being in the airport in Zurich, Switzerland, and being reminded of FIFA's reputation.

Tashima spoke in English — his second language — but his message was clear.

"One example. At the Zurich airport with the FIFA logo in my suit. Some people say: 'Oh, you are the FIFA — it's so bad,'" Tashima explained.

"But before I was always proud to wear the FIFA logo," he added. "But now is a little bit changed. Total change. That's why I'd like to change FIFA's image and the governance and more transparency."

Infantino is the overwhelming favorite to get four more years when FIFA's election is held on March 18. He has already served for three terms.

Each FIFA member federation gets one vote. With Nepal suspended, 210 federations are eligible to vote. An unofficial survey by the The Associated Press suggests Infantino already has the votes to win on a secret ballot.

Tashima, who is 69 and the former president of the Japan Football Association, said he would serve only one four-year term if he were elected president. But he knows he has little chance.

In a separate news conference on Wednesday, Tashima was compared to Don Quixote, the romantic idealist of the 17th century Spanish novel of Miguel de Cervantes.

"My target is changing governance," Tashima said. "Change transparency, the decision-making process. This is enough. Four years. Eight years is too long."

Tashima said he has talked briefly by telephone with Diallo, but hopes to meet him soon to discuss strategy.

"Maybe next week or in December we will talk about the future campaign strategy. And then we will decide how to cooperate together, or withdraw. But now I will fight until the end."

Tashima declined to say what member federations supported his nomination to run for president.

"This is a secret," he said. He said it was up to FIFA to disclose that information if it chooses to do so.

Tashima spoke last week at the Japan Football Association training facility just outside Tokyo. He repeated the same themes on Wednesday, sharply criticizing Infantino's conduct at — and after — the World Cup earlier this year in North America.

This included an attempt by Infantino to sell off a chunk of FIFA's commercial rights to a private company. He also lambasted Infantino for allegedly intervening to have a red card suspension overturned — at the behest of U.S. President Donald Trump — to allow United States forward Folarin Balogun to play in a critical match against Belgium.

Belgium won anyway, 4-1.

At the time, Infantino acknowledged that he had spoken to Trump but said the matter was decided by FIFA's independent judicial bodies.

Tashima said Infantino has never explained those decisions to the 37-member FIFA Council, where Tashima is a member.

"Big power leaders," he said, referring to Infantino, "should not be a long time sitting on the seat."

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