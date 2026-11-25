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BOLOGNA, Italy — Top-ranked tennis player Alexander Zverev said he was "not too concerned" over a lawsuit filed by his former partner and re-asserted his innocence Wednesday in the alleged abuse case.

The mother of the former couple's daughter alleges Zverev violated the terms of an out-of-court settlement between the pair after the woman accused him of assaulting her.

The lawsuit brought by Brenda Patea in Germany takes issue with Zverev reportedly saying in an interview with French sports daily L'Equipe earlier this year that "it has been proven that the accusations were false" and "my innocence has been proven."

Zverev was asked about the latest accusation while representing Germany at the Davis Cup Final 8.

"It's not a court case. What is it called? It's not a lawsuit. It's a statement that I'm supposed to have made. In my opinion, I didn't," he replied. "To be honest, I'm not really into it that much right now, so I don't really know too much about it. But, no, I'm not too concerned about it, to be honest."

Zverev was asked if he was misquoted by L'Equipe.

"I think I'm innocent. I've spoken about it enough," he said. "I'm really done talking about that subject because it's been, what, five years ago? Six years ago? So I've spoken enough about it."

Zverev's Berlin-based lawyers, Christian Schertz and Anna Sophie Heuchemer, said in a statement last week that they were formally served with Patea's lawsuit.

"Our client will defend himself against the lawsuit," Zverev's lawyers said. "If the statement attributed to him was indeed made in the form alleged, we consider it to be a permissible expression of opinion" protected by the German constitution.

They said there had been no breach of any contractual obligations.

Patea's lawyer, Michael Scheele, said Zverev's claim over his innocence "triggered a veritable storm of criticism against our client."

He said the backlash was damaging to her business as an influencer and that she also felt her honor had been violated.

"Quite apart from the fact that Zverev's claim is false, he was not permitted to make any public statements whatsoever, in any form," he said. "Both Brenda Patea and Alexander Zverev had agreed to this in a settlement."

Patea is seeking that Zverev be ordered not to repeat such comments and he be fined up to 250,000 euros ($275,000) every time if he does.

Zverev faced a charge of causing bodily harm to Patea during an argument in Berlin in May 2020. He always denied any wrongdoing.

The case ended in a district court in Berlin in 2024 after the settlement. Zverev agreed to pay fines to the state and charitable organizations.

Zverev this month ascended to the No. 1 ranking for the first time. He also won his first two Grand Slam titles this year. He was beaten by Carlos Alcaraz in the championship match of the ATP Finals on Sunday.

Germany faces Britain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Thursday.

Zverev previously denied abuse allegations from another former girlfriend, Olga Sharypova, who first made the accusations in 2020.

The allegations prompted the men's professional tennis tour, the ATP, to investigate her claims. It ended 15 months later, in January 2023, with the ATP saying there was "insufficient evidence" to substantiate the claims.

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