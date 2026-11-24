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BOLOGNA, Italy — Jiri Lehecka led the Czech Republic into the Davis Cup semifinals, beating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-2 on Tuesday to complete a 2-0 victory over Canada.

The 14th-ranked Lehecka saved all nine break points he faced in the first set, and never allowed another as he took two of the eight break chances he created in the second set.

Earlier, the Czechs took the opening match when 60th-ranked Tomas Machac beat No. 165 Liam Draxl 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.

The fourth-seeded Czechs next face top-seeded Italy or South Korea, who meet in their quarterfinal Wednesday.

The other quarterfinals matchups Thursday are Spain with Carlos Alcaraz vs. Austria and top-ranked Alexander Zverev's Germany vs. Britain.

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