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MUNICH — England soccer captain Harry Kane will miss the "next few months" after tearing a ligament in his left ankle during Bayern Munich's 1-1 draw against Cologne on Friday.

Kane was taken down in the area by Cologne defender Joel Schmied, who reached Michael Olise's low cross first but knocked into the Ballon d'Or winner's left leg in his follow through at the back post.

Kane writhed in pain. Although he gingerly got back to his feet and initially continued playing, he soon hobbled off the field with two physiotherapists after treatment.

Bayern confirmed in a statement following an examination by the club's medical department that Kane had sustained a torn syndesmotic ligament and "will therefore be sidelined for the next few months."

The 33-year-old Kane is the undisputed star of Bayern. Since joining from Spurs in 2023, he has scored 156 goals in 161 competitive fixtures and won two Bundesliga titles and the German Cup.

He became the first Englishman to win the Ballon d'Or in 25 years last month and two weeks ago signed a new contact with Bayern that will keep him in Bavaria until June 2029.

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