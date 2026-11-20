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SALT LAKE CITY — Snow, rain and colder temperatures have created changing driving conditions across Utah this week, with crashes and road closures adding to travel concerns as winter weather settles into the state.

On US-40, a crash involving an 18-wheeler forced the highway to close for a time Friday. According to the Utah Highway Patrol, one person involved in the semi crash was in critical condition.

UDOT spokesman Nic Naylor said drivers are seeing more crashes as they adjust to the changing conditions.

"We're seeing the most crashes compared to the rest of the season, and that's because we're not used to this," Naylor said.

The challenges extend beyond major highways. In the Cottonwood Canyons, increased traffic from people heading into the mountains for recreation can make already difficult driving conditions more complicated.

John Gaspar, a Utah resident who regularly drives into the canyons, said congestion is often a concern.

"In the Cottonwood Canyons, it's usually a zoo, a lot of vehicles that shouldn't even be heading up," Gaspar said.

Naylor said UDOT teams are working together to monitor road conditions and respond as the weather changes.

"There's a lot of synergy that is happening between our snowplow operators to our traffic operations center and our meteorologist," Naylor said. "They're ready to respond."

As conditions continue to change, drivers are encouraged to slow down, leave extra space between vehicles and check road conditions before heading out.

Drivers can find current road conditions and travel updates through the UDOT Traffic website or the UDOT Traffic app.