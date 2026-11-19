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Fiona, the universally loved and internationally famous hippopotamus at Cincinnati Zoo, has died at age 9 after ingesting a knit hat that accidentally landed in her habitat, the zoo announced

The social media darling had received round-the-clock care from the zoo's veterinary team and care staff, receiving various treatments, but did not survive.

"We are in shock at the moment," said Cincinnati Zoo director Dave Jenike in a news release Thursday. "We did not expect this outcome. She fought until she couldn't anymore."

Surgery had not been an option for the more than 2,000-pound animal, according to the Cincinnati Zoo, who had consulted with both "veterinary and human specialists."

Fiona became an international celebrity when she was born six weeks prematurely in 2017, at a record low weight of only 29 pounds. Hippos are typically born closer to 100 pounds, but Fiona managed to survive against all odds.

This is a developing story and will be updated.