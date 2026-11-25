As hunters, it's easy to focus on the pursuit, the harvest, and the adventure. But for one special week in Wyoming, the hunt became about something much bigger.

In this episode of Outdoors with Adam Eakle, we join the Utah Freedom Hunt, an organization dedicated to honoring military veterans through unforgettable outdoor experiences. These hunts provide an opportunity for the hunting community to say thank you to the men and women who have sacrificed so much to protect the freedoms we enjoy every day.

Veterans from across Utah gathered at a Wyoming hunting lodge for the chance to experience a guided cow elk hunt. For some participants, it was their first time hunting. Each veteran was paired with a volunteer guide who donated time, effort, and expertise to help make the hunt successful. Along the way, hunters and guides shared stories, lessons, and experiences that quickly turned strangers into friends.

The veterans were also outfitted with quality hunting gear, including camouflage from King's Camo and optics from Vortex, helping ensure they were prepared for the challenging conditions of Wyoming's elk country.

While elk hunting provided the backdrop, the true focus of the trip was gratitude. The Utah Freedom Hunt exists because of people willing to give back, from sponsors and volunteers to landowners and guides. Together, they created opportunities that many veterans might otherwise never experience.

Join us as we follow these deserving men and women into the Wyoming hills, celebrate successful hunts, and witness the powerful impact that hunting, mentorship, and community can have on those who have served our nation.