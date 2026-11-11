One tag remains: the Alaska moose hunt continues with Jumping Jack Trailers

The adventure continues with part 2 of our Alaska archery moose hunt. In the remote wilderness of Icy Bay, Alaska, Adam Eakle already harvested his bull moose, yet one tag remains unfilled. In this episode of KSL Outdoors, the focus shifts to Robby Badger of Jumping Jack Trailers as he tries to find a moose even bigger than Adam's impressive bull.

Surrounded by glaciers, mountains and vast coastal marshes, Icy Bay offers a unique moose hunting experience unlike anywhere else in Alaska. As we search for another bull, we are treated to incredible scenery, close encounters with wildlife, and a chance with a bull moose in a location we never expected.

This episode also explores the realities of planning and executing a self-guided Alaska moose hunt, from transportation and camp life to the challenges of hunting in a wild and unpredictable environment.

For more information and to plan your own self-guided moose hunt, visit icybaylodge.com

These hunts would not have been possible without the guys at Jumping Jack Trailers. Check them out and the trailers they offer at jumpingjacktrailers.com