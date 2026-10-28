Why fall is one of the best times to trout fish at Strawberry Reservoir

As temperatures drop across Utah, the fishing at Strawberry Reservoir is just getting started. In this episode, Adam Eakle teams up with Cameron Phillips from Strawberry Bay Marina to fish for rainbow and cutthroat trout during one of the best fishing seasons of the year.

From proven tactics for anglers fishing from a boat to effective techniques for those casting from shore, Cameron shares tips to make the most of a fall trip to Strawberry Reservoir. Watch as Adam and Cameron catch plenty of fish, and show why Strawberry is Utah's premier trout fishery.

Visit Strawberry Bay Marina for more and to book a guided trip.