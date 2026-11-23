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Our winner this week got a lot of help on his twenty-year quest for a bull elk. After helping his brother and dad fulfill their limited entry elk tags the past few years, they returned the favor and helped Neil get his this year. Neil was able to bag this bull on the first evening of the hunt. He says a lot of great friends and family were there to help hum punch his tag on a bull they nicknamed the "Ghost Bull" because of the foggy pack out they experienced. A cool bull worthy of our cool prize from Camp Chef for winning the Snapshot of the Week!

Submit you photos for a chance to win on our submission form.