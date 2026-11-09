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KSL Outdoors Snapshot of the Week: November 7, 2026

Posted - Nov. 9, 2026 at 10:43 a.m.

Adam Eakle
 
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Estimated read time: Less than a minute

Our winner this week found himself not only surrounded by elk, but also with good family and friends. Virgil Keele, a proud Vietman Marine veteran, drew a mid-season limited entry elk tag. Virgil has limited mobility but with the help of family and friends, Virgil was in the right spot at the right time. On day two, he downed this beautiful bull elk with a perfect shot at 100 yards. Logan, his grandson, says it was a celebration in God's country after the shot, something these guys will never forget. Congrats, Logan, on helping your grandfather fulfill his dream and congrats for winning our Snapshot of the Week.

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