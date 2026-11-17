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Bryson DeChambeau will play on the European tour for the 2027 season following the demise of LIV Golf.

DeChambeau has taken Category 1 status, the tour said Tuesday, referring to its highest priority ranking, meaning the American can play in whichever tournament he chooses.

DeChambeau had the option to join the European tour because he won a major — the 2024 U.S. Open — in the last five years.

He was previously a star on LIV, which announced two weeks ago in bankruptcy court it plans to wind down operations instead of launching a new version after losing the financial support of Saudi Arabia.

Before moving to the LIV circuit, DeChambeau was on the PGA Tour, which typically has a one-year ban of players dating to their most recent LIV appearance.

On Monday, PGA Tour CEO Brian Rolapp said his board had "thoughtful discussions" about the future of players at LIV Golf, adding: "I hope to have more to say in the beginning of the new year."

The addition of DeChambeau, who has his own YouTube channel with more than 3 million subscribers, is a huge boon to the European tour.

It comes after Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton — the winners of the last two events of the 2026 season — announced they will be returning to the tour after their departure from LIV, along with Sergio Garcia.

In a statement announcing its membership categories for 2027, the European tour said nine players coming off LIV — including Dustin Johnson and Cameron Smith — had signed agreements to receive invites to a specific number of tournaments next season.

The other players were Abraham Ancer, Lucas Herbert, Michael La Sasso, Joaquin Niemann, Carlos Ortiz and Thomas Pieters.

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