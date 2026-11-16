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The PGA Tour is doing away with the PGA Tour Americas in 2028 as it moves to create a vast network of feeder tournaments that will have one ranking system to reward players trying to make it to the big leagues.

The changes were approved Monday as the Future Competition Committee, which CEO Brian Rolapp created in 2025 with Tiger Woods as the chairman, wrapped up its work on the new competitive model that starts in 2028.

Missing from the announcement were more pieces to the PGA Tour puzzle in the new model, particularly the rest of the tournaments in the upper-tier Championship Series and which ones will be part of the lower Challenger Series.

The board also selected Adam Scott to remain as a player-director. Scott's term expires this year. He takes over for Patrick Cantlay, whose three-year term that ends this year was chosen by the board instead of the entire membership.

The Korn Ferry Tour will have at least 20 tournaments with $1 million purses, and the leading 20 players will be promoted to the Challenger Series.

Previously, the top players from the PGA Tour Americas — events held in Canada and throughout Latin America — were promoted to the Korn Ferry Tour. Instead, there will be a network of PGA Tour-sanctioned events — but not necessarily run by the tour — to provide tournaments throughout the year.

Those players will be part of a unified priority ranking that can help them advance. The tour believes this will allow the feeder system to be more connected and allow for emerging talent to be more quickly identified.

"Having been on this Tour for almost 30 years, I can confidently say the PGA Tour is in the best position it has ever been," Woods said in a news release.

"We set out last year to build the strongest possible version of the PGA Tour, and by listening to our fans, players and partners, we created a competitive model grounded in meritocracy, built to last and that offers the best opportunity for the next generation of players."

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