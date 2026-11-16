Lakers star Luka Doncic is off to a start like few others, and MVP attention is warranted

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Luka Doncic couldn't help but smile, the Los Angeles Lakers' star clearly appreciative of the roars of a crowd saluting his incredible start to the season.

"M-V-P!"

"M-V-P!"

"M-V-P!"

That was the cry from the fans, over and over. He's heard it before, countless times. The latest installment came Sunday — in Phoenix. That's how good Doncic is right now: He's turning what are ordinarily hostile road venues into temporary hubs of Lakers' fandom.

"Very nice," Doncic said. "I think everybody can see my smile."

His latest masterpiece was a 43-point, nine-assist effort in the Lakers' 131-123 win at Phoenix. It pushed his scoring average for the season to 39.0 per game, on pace for the third highest mark in NBA history behind only Wilt Chamberlain's two most prolific seasons — 50.4 points per game in 1961-62, then 44.8 points the following season.

"He's arguably the best offensive player in the world," Lakers coach JJ Redick said.

Indeed, it would be tough to argue.

"It's very nice to get praise from your coach," Doncic said.

He's earned all that and more. Doncic already has seven games of 40 or more points this season, by far the most in the league. He has scored 468 points in his first 12 appearances, the most of any player in their first dozen games of a year since Chamberlain in 1962-63. He leads the league in 3-pointers (65) by a wide margin and the Lakers' 12-2 start — even after watching LeBron James leave as a free agent for Philadelphia this past summer — matches their best in nearly 20 years.

And his lead in the scoring race is almost unprecedented. Only one player — Oklahoma City's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander — is within 10 points of Doncic's scoring pace entering Monday. Miami's Giannis Antetokounmpo is third in scoring, 10.1 points per game behind Doncic, and San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama is fourth, 10.4 points per game back.

The only person to win a scoring title by more than 10 points per game was, of course, Chamberlain. Jordan and James Harden came close, and in 1949-50 scoring champion George Mikan had only one player within 10 points of his average. There's a long, long way to go in this season, but Doncic — if he keeps this going — would enter some truly rare air.

"I feel like he's consistently trying to start with a level of aggression scoring the basketball, and that usually sets the table for us eventually playing 4-on-3," Redick said.

In other words, it is a pick-your-poison scenario for opponents. Do you single-cover Doncic, whose size and strength — not to mention absurd levels of scoring skill — make him extraordinarily difficult to contain? Or do you send help and let Doncic make the right play by finding the open teammate?

Either way, good luck.

"Once he gets downhill, he's so strong, it's really hard to speed him up," Suns coach Jordan Ott said, "That's when it's the guessing game."

Doncic has yet to win his first NBA Most Valuable Player award — he's been a top-four finisher on three occasions, though never finished higher than third — but is certainly one of the favorites after the first few weeks of this season alongside Wembanyama. And the career he's putting together is statistically like few others.

He's averaged more than 29 points per game since joining the NBA, the third-best average in league history behind only Michael Jordan and Chamberlain. They didn't finish their careers averaging both at least eight rebounds and eight assists per game, like Doncic is on pace to do.

"Makes things easier for me, for sure," Redick told reporters in Phoenix on Sunday, laughing at the understatement.

Doncic even tried to help Redick out by taking on a little bit of the coaching responsibility on Sunday. He walked away from the Lakers' bench during a time-out, went into the huddle where Redick and the other coaches were strategizing, took their erasable clipboard away and headed back to the bench area to start drawing up his own play for teammates.

Hey, why not? Everything else Doncic does is working right now.

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