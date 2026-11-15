Toronto Tempo win WNBA draft lottery, earn No. 1 pick and potentially chance to draft JuJu Watkins

Updated - Nov. 15, 2026 at 6:11 p.m. | Posted - Nov. 15, 2026 at 6:02 p.m.

Doug FeinbergAssociated Press
 
Southern California guard Juju Watkins reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Greenville, S.C., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026.

Southern California guard Juju Watkins reacts during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina in Greenville, S.C., Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

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The Toronto Tempo won the WNBA draft lottery on Sunday night, earning the No. 1 pick and potentially the chance to draft Southern California star JuJu Watkins.

The Tempo, who joined the league as an expansion team this past season, had the best chance to win the draft lottery along with the Houston Comets. The teams each had a 33% chance to land the top pick.

"Securing the first overall pick marks another historic milestone for our franchise and brings us one step closer to building a championship-caliber team," said Tempo General Manager Monica Wright Rogers.

Toronto finished its first season with an 11-33 record, losing its final eight games.

The Comets will choose second. The franchise returns to the WNBA next season after the Houston Rockets ownership group bought the team known as the Connecticut Sun this past season.

Washington had the third-best chance at getting the No. 1 pick, as the Mystics possessed the Chicago Sky's first-round choice after a trade. They stayed at No. 3.

Seattle will choose fourth and the Portland Fire will pick fifth. The Los Angeles Sparks will go sixth and seventh. They got the seventh pick in a trade with Phoenix. New York, Dallas, Indiana and Chicago are next. The Sky also had the 12th pick. Dallas, Golden State and Minnesota rounded out the first round.

The NCAA is allowing players a fifth year of eligibility to play, so it's not certain who will enter the draft yet. Players don't have to declare for the draft until April 2. Players who are in the Final Four have a few more days.

Besides USC's Watkins, other potential lottery picks include Hannah Hidalgo of Notre Dame and Madison Booker of Texas.

Toronto and Portland's chances were based on their one year in the league. The other five teams' draft odds were based on their records for the previous two seasons.

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See AP's full WNBA coverage here

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