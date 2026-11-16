Suspect arrested in investigation into explosive device found at Illinois ethanol plant, official says

Updated - Nov. 16, 2026 at 6:50 a.m. | Posted - Nov. 16, 2026 at 6:45 a.m.

Evan Perez, Andy RoseCNN
 

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A suspect has been arrested in connection with an investigation into an explosive device found Friday at a central Illinois ethanol plant, according to a law enforcement official.

The suspect was arrested Monday morning and the investigation continues into others who may have been involved, the official said.

The discovery of the device at BioUrja Renewables forced thousands of people to evacuate Peoria's downtown area for a day as investigators searched the sprawling industrial facility to rule out any further threats.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

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