4 ways you can 'love your kids so much that their grandkids feel it'

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SALT LAKE CITY — A quote on Instagram grabbed our attention:

"Love your kids so much that their grandkids feel it."

Rory Tobias, mental health advocate.

Friend of the show Eli Harwood shared the quote. She shared four ways we can build generational love within our family.

Attend to Tenderness and Triumph

Cultivate Joy By Joining in the Things That Light Them Up

Work Through Your Emotional Baggage Instead of Asking the Next Generation to Go Through it Later

Be Sturdy Enough to Own your Negative Impact

Find more advice from Eli Harwood on Instagram, @attachmentnerd.