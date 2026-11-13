News  / 

4 ways you can 'love your kids so much that their grandkids feel it'

Posted - Nov. 13, 2026 at 11:50 a.m.

Lauren TippettsKSL
 
"Love your kids so much that their grandkids feel it." - Rory Tobias, mental health advocate.

"Love your kids so much that their grandkids feel it." - Rory Tobias, mental health advocate. (WavebreakMediaMicro - stock.adobe.com)

Save Story

Estimated read time: Less than a minute

SALT LAKE CITY — A quote on Instagram grabbed our attention:

"Love your kids so much that their grandkids feel it."

  • Rory Tobias, mental health advocate.

Friend of the show Eli Harwood shared the quote. She shared four ways we can build generational love within our family.

Attend to Tenderness and Triumph

Cultivate Joy By Joining in the Things That Light Them Up

Work Through Your Emotional Baggage Instead of Asking the Next Generation to Go Through it Later

Be Sturdy Enough to Own your Negative Impact

Find more advice from Eli Harwood on Instagram, @attachmentnerd.

Most recent News stories

STAY IN THE KNOW

Get informative articles and interesting stories delivered to your inbox weekly. Subscribe to the KSL.com Trending 5.
By subscribing, you acknowledge and agree to KSL.com's Terms of Use and Privacy Notice.
Newsletter Signup

KSL Weather Forecast

KSL Weather Forecast
Play button
Mobile Apps | Newsletter | Advertise | Contact Us | Careers with KSL.com |
Terms of use | Privacy Statement | Video Consent Viewing Policy | DMCA Notice | EEO Public File Report | KSL-TV FCC Public File | KSL FM Radio FCC Public File | KSL AM Radio FCC Public File | FCC Applications | Closed Captioning Assistance | Do Not Sell or Share My Data | Your Privacy ChoicesCalifornia Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA) Opt-Out Icon
© 2026 KSL Media | KSL Broadcasting Salt Lake City UT | Site hosted & managed by KSL Media - a Deseret Media Company  